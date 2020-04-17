Two people arrested for arson after Thursday house fire

Breaking News
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a man and woman were arrested in connection to an arson investigation in Pana.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office were investigating after a house on East 250 North Road caught fire Thursday in Pana. That investigation lead to the arrest of 40-year-old Eric Klein and 39-year-old Leanna Grissom.

Officials said arson is a class two felony punishable by up to seven years in state prison and/or fines up to $200,000. Bond for Klein was set at $200,000 and $30,000 for Grissom. Both are in custody at the Christian County Jail.

