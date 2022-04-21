TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after he allegedly bit two officers during a struggle on Tuesday.

Christian County State’s Attorney Wes Poggenpohl charged Michael Emery, 33, with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and one count of aggravated battery causing bodily harm to police officers.

The charges allege that Emery became aggressive with officers after they made contact with him regarding a theft. When he tried to flee, a struggle ensured, during which Emery allegedly resisted arrest and bit two officers. Those officers were treated at the hospital and are doing well.

Emery is being held in the Christian County Jail on a $200,000 bond.