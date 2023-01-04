SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new laws for nursing homes requiring more oversight in order to prevent abuse have gone into effect at the start of the year.

One law guarantees older adults more rights if they live in a nursing home such as clarifying that it is illegal for nursing home residents to perform labor or services unless it’s therapeutic and on the resident’s medical records and establishes all nursing homes must have a grievance procedure.

Another law will establish the Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines to require staff to spend at least 10 hours annually and include more in the Illinois Department of Public Health’s yearly summaries of nursing homes in the state.

Experts say these laws will help crack down on the problem of elder abuse.

“Too many Illinois nursing home residents are victims of elder abuse or neglect,” nursing home abuse attorney Tara Devine of the firm Salvi, Schostok, and Pritchard, said. “The result of such abusive treatment is devastating to the innocent victim and their loved ones. Even with these new laws, it is important that loved ones check in on their elderly family members often and talk to a nursing home abuse lawyer if they suspect abuse or neglect.”

According to the National Center for Elder Abuse, one out of 10 older adults are abused or neglected, but only one out of five elder abuse instances are reported.