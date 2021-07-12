Two minors arrested on gun charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit arrested two minors over the weekend after they were found illegally carrying weapons.

A press release from SPD says officers encountered one of the minors around 8:30 p.m. Friday near West Prospect Avenue and South Walnut Street.

Officers say they patted him down for weapons and found a loaded Springfield Armory 9mm pistol.

The minor was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, and unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor, according to the release.

The Street Crimes Unit adds officers encountered another minor after 2 a.m. Saturday near 11th and Division streets.

“As the juvenile approached the officer’s vehicle, they observed the pistol grip of a Taurus 38 caliber revolver,” the release says.

Police say they were able to get the gun away from the minor and arrest him without incident.

He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, and unlawful possession of a gun by a minor, according to the release.

Both minors were taken to the Sangamon County Juvenile Center.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.