Two men, two teenagers arrested on gun charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit arrested several people on gun charges over the July Fourth holiday weekend.

A press release from SPD says officers pulled over a car around 10:45 p.m. Sunday near East Reservoir Street and 14th Street.

Police say they searched the car and found a Taurus 9mm pistol with a 30-round magazine. A 15-year-old minor was inside the car and was arrested on gun charges, according to the release.

The teenager was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a gang member, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a gun without a FOID card, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was also wanted on a Colorado arrest warrant.

The release says the 15-year-old was taken to the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center.

The officers with the Street Crimes Unit say they approached several people in a car near North Grand Avenue West and Ledlie Avenue. Police say they searched that car and found a Glock .380 pistol and a Glock 9mm pistol.





The release says 21-year-old Marquez D. Gray and 20-year-old Travis D. Green were arrested. Gray was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card, police say. He also had an active Sangamon County arrest warrant, the release says.

Additionally, Green was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, police say. Both Green and Gray were booked at the Sangamon County Jail.

The Street Crimes Unit then carried out a search warrant at a house on Indiana Street near East Moffat Avenue. While searching the home, officers found a loaded Glock .40 caliber pistol and a loaded Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic rifle.

Police say they arrested 18-year-old Isaiah D. Wesley after the search. He is charged with possession of a gun without a foid card and unlawful possession of ammunition, the release says.

He was booked at the Sangamon County Jail.

Anyone with information concerning these incidents is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.