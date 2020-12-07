Two men indicted on separate fraud charges related to COVID-19 Disaster Loan program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said two central Illinois men were indicted in separate fraud cases related to the Small Business Administration COVID-19 Disaster Loan Program.

One of the cases involved 25-year-old Charles Jones, of Springfield. In a news release, officials said he is accused of submitting an application for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan in June for a business called “Just Like Jilla.” They said the company does not exist.

“The indictment alleges that Jones made false representations on the loan application including that the business had existed more than one year, that is employed 11 people, and, had gross revenues of $1.2 million.” They said he also is accused of denying having been a convicted felon within five years of when he finished the application.

“The SBA wired approximately $160,000 in loan proceeds into Jones’ bank account. Jones is also charged with four counts of wire fraud.”

In a separate case, 44-year-old Peter Garrido-Baez, of Beardstown, is accused of applying for and receiving two SBA COVID-19 related loans. Those loans were supposed to be for “Garrido Apartments.” One of the loans was for around $26,000 while the other was for about $72,500.

“After the loan proceeds were received, Garrido-Baez allegedly transferred $72,500 into a different account at a local bank and then had $79,800 wired from the local bank to a bank account in the Dominican Republic,” said officials. They continued to say the applicable loan agreement requires the loan proceeds be used only as working capital to provide economic relief from disaster. They said it also prohibited any portion of the money being relocated outside of the disaster area.

“Garrido-Baez allegedly wired the money to the Dominican Republic for construction and building apartment buildings in the Dominican Republic. Garrido-Baez is also charged with seven counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.”

Both men are expected to appear for arraignment on January 5, 2021. “If convicted, the maximum statutory penalty for fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits is up to 30 years in prison. The maximum penalties for both mail fraud and money laundering is up to 20 years in prison.”