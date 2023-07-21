DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are investigating after two men were found dead early Friday morning.

Officials said officers were called to the area of South Webster and East Cantrell Streets just before 5 a.m. A caller reported two unresponsive men in a car at that location.

Officers determined that both men, ages 19 and 30, were dead. Officials said both men suffered “traumatic injuries” but provided no specifics on the type of injuries they suffered.

Decatur Police are investigating these deaths as homicides. Anyone who has information that can help police is asked to call Decatur Police at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 217-423-8477.