SOUTHERN VIEW, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County officials are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two men were found dead in a Southern View home Saturday night.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell shared that around 7:00 p.m., the Southern View Police Department went to a home in the area of South Third Street and East Apple Orchard Road to conduct a welfare check on the home’s occupants. Upon arrival, they found two men, age 37 and age 57, with deadly gunshot wounds.

The Southern View Police Department summoned the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division and the Sangamon County Coroner to the scene. Coroner Jim Allmon pronounced both men dead at 8:00 p.m. Based on preliminary evidence and interviews conducted by detectives, Sangamon County officials deemed the incident suspicious and said it may be a case of murder-suicide.

The identities of the two men remain undisclosed at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office said they do not believe there is any threat to the community. The Coroner said autopsies are set for Monday morning. Southern View PD, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sangamon County Coroner continue to investigate the deaths.