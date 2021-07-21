Two men arrested on gun charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Springfield say two people are now behind bars after they were each found carrying a loaded gun.

A press release says officers on the Street Crimes Unit stopped a car around 12:40 a.m. Saturday near 14th Street and South Grand Avenue. Police say they pulled it over because a 42-year-old man was riding on top of the car as it moved down the road.

That rider was identified as police as Ynohtan N. Hardy. The release says he didn’t listen when officers asked him to get out of the car. Police say they found him carrying a loaded Ruger P95 9mm pistol.

The man was charged with unlawfully possessing a weapon as a convicted felon and possessing a firearm without a FOID card. He was booked at the Sangamon County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Springfield Police say its Street Crimes Unit stopped a car around 5:45 p.m. Sunday near East Carpenter Street and 15th Street. Officers say they smelled pot coming from the car.

The release says they identified the driver as 25-year-old Jelani J. Porter. Police say they searched his car and found a loaded Glock 19 9mm pistol, including two loaded magazines, over 12 ounces of marijuana, and over $1,000 in cash.

Officers say they arrested Porter for armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, delivery of cannabis, and possession of cannabis.