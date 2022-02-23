UPDATE (02/23/22) — Galmore and Hembrough were charged with three counts of first-degree murder, according to the Sangamon County State’s Attorney.

Hembrough was in Morgan County Jail. He is being taken to the Sangamon County Jail.

Galmore was arraigned Wednesday. He is expected to be back in court on Mar. 3.

Both suspects are being held on a $5 million bond.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men were arrested in relation to the murders that happened on Aug. 9, 2021.

On Tuesday, detectives from the Springfield Police Department obtained arrest warrants for 21-year-old Kelton Galmore and 33-year-old Joseph Hembrough. Both subjects are in custody.

On Aug. 9, 2021, police officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of South 10th Street at around 2 p.m.. When they got there, they found three people inside a house. All three of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311 or the Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.