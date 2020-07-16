Two men arrested in connection to explosions

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department said two men were arrested in connection to explosions reported in and around Catlin.

In a release, officers said reports of explosions near Catlin started in October. “The explosions could be heard and felt several miles away.”

On June 19, 42-year-old Jason Boyd, of St. Joseph, was arrested for possession of explosives. Then on Wednesday, 58-year-old Kirk Marvel was arrested. Officers said he was charged with possession of explosives and possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Officers said both Boyd and Marvel detonated multiple homemade explosives within the city limits and the surrounding rural areas. No one was hurt and no property damage was reported as a result of the explosions.

The sheriff’s department is still investigating the explosions and additional arrests could be made.