DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced Tuesday night that two men have been arrested in the investigation into the disappearance and suspected murder of a Decatur woman.

Decatur Police responded to a missing person complaint on Nov. 20, 2020 and began an investigation. After nearly 18 months, detectives developed probable cause to arrest two men in connection to the case.

45-year-old Troy Slaw and 23-year-old Chase Freeman were arrested for Concealment of a Homicidal Death and Dismembering a Human Body. Slaw was further arrested for First Degree Murder. Both have been booked into the Macon County Jail.

The missing woman, whose name was not announced by Decatur Police, has yet to be found and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.