CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police say two men have been arrested, after a shooting incident that turned into a high-speed chase.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive. Officials say the initial investigation indicated that suspects opened fire on a car before leaving in a nearby vehicle. No one was hit in the shooting, but witnesses were able to identify the suspect vehicle, which officers quickly located nearby.

Once the suspects saw officers, police say they sped off, and that’s when the chase started. Police say it started in Champaign before entering Interstate 74, then exiting onto Cunningham Avenue and winding through areas of Urbana and Champaign County.

It ended on South Neil Street near Windsor Road when the car crashed into a ditch; police say three people inside the car attempted to run but were caught.

Two of the people were identified as 26-year-old Oshae Cotton of Champaign and 26-year-old Jaylen Espino of Urbana. They have been arrested and are facing charges on multiple felony offenses. A third person was released after being briefly detained.

Officers searched the route the driver took and found two guns and ammunition. Police say they were tossed out of the suspect’s car during the chase. Police continue to search the area and are looking for witnesses and security camera footage.

Although arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.