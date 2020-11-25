Police: Man arrested for armed robbery; another for shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said two men were arrested Tuesday. One was arrested after three overnight armed robberies and another was arrested for a shots fired investigation.

In a news release, officers said BP Amoco on Stevenson Drive was robbed at 12:09 a.m., followed by Circle K on MacArthur Boulevard around 2 a.m. and Qik-N-EZ on North Grand around 2:30 a.m. “In all three instances, the suspect description was the same and several officers recognized the description as a subjected they had previously contacted.”

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Koty Caraker from Taylorville. He was arrested later Tuesday for aggravated robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and theft.

While Caraker was being arrested, two guns were found and officers said another man was arrested. Police said 34-year-old Lamarcus Jones of Springfield was involved in a shots fired investigation from November 21. He was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call Springfield Police at (217) 788-8311. You can also call Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.