Two men arrested after Decatur teenager shot Monday

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police have announced two men are behind bars after investigating a shooting Monday that sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital.

WCIA interviewed the mother of the young boy on Monday, who asked for teens and young adults in Decatur to put the guns down.

A press release from the Decatur Police Department (DPD) says officers were called out just after 3 a.m. to Church and Division streets. While on the way to the scene, they were told a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound had arrived at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Police say they then learned that the boy was shot in his groin area while at a residence on Church Street.

Investigators say the shooting also involved domestic battery. Additionally, detectives responded, interviewed several people, and got a search warrant for the home.

Police say they got probable cause to arrest a 21-year-old Springfield man for aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a gun by a felon. He was taken into custody on Monday, the release says.

Officers also arrested a 36-year-old Decatur man. Police say he is charged with domestic battery, possession of a gun by a felon, and unlawful use of a weapon.

He is booked at the Macon County Jail.

DPD continues to investigate the shooting. No further information was immediately available Tuesday.

