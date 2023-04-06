MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department released a statement that two people were arrested for Drug Induced Homicide and First Degree Murder on Wednesday.

The police department said that on Nov. 16, 2022, officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Richmond Ave. for an unresponsive disabled child. Officials said an autopsy revealed the child died of a cocaine overdose.

On April 5, officers arrested Taylor M West, 24, and Maverick C Bowman, 32, around 3 p.m. on Coles County warrants for Drug Induced Homicide and First Degree Murder. A search warrant was also executed at their Richmond Avenue residence revealing a firearm and controlled substances.

Additionally, Bowman was subsequently charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Controlled Substances. He is currently at the Coles County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,500,000.

West is also at the Coles County Detention Center. Her bond is set at $750,000.