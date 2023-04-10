MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I Extension released a statement that two Maroa Livestock 4-H club members in Macon County received a state 4-H Experience Award for their career achievements.

Officials said Morgan Crouch and Taylor Crouch were awarded the Emerald Clover Award in Leadership. The award recognizes members who expand their participation in 4-H activities outside of the traditional club programs and events.

“4-H gives me a chance to explore my interests and learn more about animal science,” Morgan said. “Some of my best 4-H memories involve helping other younger 4-Hers figure out what they are interested in. I have found great value in helping others through the leadership opportunities I have had in 4-H.”

The U of I Extension said the Emerald Level Award recognizes youth who completed eight or more activities in one of the three dimensions of experience, including community service, leadership, or project learning. Officials said four of those activities must be beyond the county level, and at least two at the state, national, or international level.

“I have loved giving back through service projects and leadership positions over the last year,” Taylor said. “4-H has allowed me to participate in personally challenging experiences like being an officer, public speaking, and skillathon events. All of which makes me better prepared for my future.”

The Illinois 4-H is the flagship youth development program of U of I Extension, administered through the College of Agriculture, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences. Officials said 4-H grows true leaders, youth who are empowered for life today and prepared for a career tomorrow.

They said the hands-on approach in 4-H gives young people guidance, tools, and encouragement, and then puts them in the driver’s seat to make great things happen.

The U of I Extension said independent research confirms the unparalleled impact of the 4-H experience, demonstrating that young people are four times more likely to contribute to their communities, two times more likely to make healthier choices, two times more likely to be civically active, and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.