Two killed in interstate crash

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 70.

It happened Saturday morning, around 11 a.m.

State Police say three vehicles were involved.

A freightliner didn’t slow down in a construction zone, and plowed into the back of an SUV.

The impact pushed the SUV into a semi-trailer.

The two people inside the SUV were killed.

Police identified them as Matthew and Marleen Murphy, of Wildwood, Missouri.

The driver of the freightliner is being charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.