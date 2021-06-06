Two killed in fiery car wreck on Route 49

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are dead and a third is critically hurt after a two-car crash Friday north of Cissna Park.

Dispatchers say the call went out at 6:26 p.m. for a wreck on Illinois Route 49 at County Road 1000 North. That’s over 4 miles north of Cissna Park.

Troopers say a 51-year-old man from Glendale Heights was driving a green 2001 Volvo XC70 west on County Road 1000 North. They add Rickey L. Lane, 40, of Danville, was driving a gray 2020 Dodge Charger north on Route 49.

Police say the driver of the Volvo did not stop for the stop sign and was hit by the Dodge Charger. Both cars then came to rest in the northwest ditch.

Investigators say the Dodge Charger became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Volvo and a passenger in the front seat of the Dodge Charger were pronounced dead at the scene, the release says.

Authorities named the passenger in the Dodge Charger as Farrah M. Johnson, of Danville. She was 37-years-old.

The driver of the Volvo is not being identified, pending notification to his next of kin.

Police say Lane was airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment, adding he may not survive his injuries.

Illinois State Police says Route 49 was shut down for just under six hours for the crash investigation.