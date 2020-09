VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — Two schools in Indiana were locked down after a possible sighting of a man wanted for murder in Illinois.

It happened in Vigo County Thursday at a grade school and middle school.

Illinois State Police are searching for 19-year-old Rick Meador. He is wanted for the shooting death of 19-year-old Kyle Johnson in Olney on Sunday.

Deputies in Indiana continue to patrol the area and told neighbors to lock their doors. Meador is considered armed and dangerous.