URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt over the weekend in a pair of shootings that happened just blocks away from each other in Urbana, police said. A teenager is under arrest in connection to one of those shootings.

The shooting that resulted in an arrest happened on Sunday just after noon. Urbana Police officials said two 17-year-olds were leaving a convenience store at Philo Road and Colorado Avenue when a 22-year-old man punched one of them. The reason for the thrown punch was not provided.

Officials added that the teen who was not punched pulled out a gun and fired 10 shots at the victim, hitting him four times in the arm, leg and buttock. The victim then drove himself to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigating officers identified the shooter, who was also wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and surrounded his home on Colorado, a few blocks away from the scene of the shooting. He was arrested and a court-ordered search of the home found two guns and the clothing the shooter was wearing when the incident happened.

The teen was taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center and is currently awaiting further court proceedings.

Another shooting happened earlier in the weekend on Saturday. Officials said it happened during a home invasion in the area of Colorado and Anderson Street at 2:25 a.m. The 27-year-old victim was visiting a friend’s apartment when a man kicked in the door and shot him five times, four in the leg and one in the chest. Responding officers provided medical aid before having the victim taken to the hospital. Like the later victim, he is expected to survive.

The motive for this shooting remains unknown, but police officials believe it was not a random act of violence. The shooter is believed to have fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Urbana Police are still investigating both shootings and urged the public to come forward with any relevant information they have. Information can be submitted to Urbana Police at 217-384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. All tips to Crime Stoppers are submitted anonymously and are eligible for $2,500 in cash if an arrest is made using the information provided.