Two hurt in weekend shootings

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Danville are investigating two shootings that sent two people to a hospital over the weekend.

A press release from the Danville Police Department says the first shooting happened around 12:18 a.m. Saturday near Garden Drive and North Bowman Avenue.

Dispatchers were told someone had been shot. When police got to the scene, they learned the victim was taken by a personal car to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Officers then met with the victim in the emergency room. Police say a 30-year-old Chicago man had a gunshot on his chest.

The man told police he was standing outside of a party on Garden Drive when he heard gunshots and was hit, the release says.

According to police investigators, the victim said he didn’t see who was shooting at him. The man was treated and released from the hospital, the release says, because his wounds were not life-threatening.

No one else was hurt during that incident.

The press release says the second shooting took place around 3:19 a.m. Sunday near Main and Cronkhite streets. Officers say the call came in as a shots fired report.

Police say when they got to the scene, they found out a gunshot victim had arrived at the OSF Emergency Room. Detectives say they met with the victim, who is a 24-year-old Danville man.

Investigators say he had gunshot wounds to his arm and chest.

Police say the man told them he was hanging out with friends near Main and Cronkhite streets when he heard several gunshots and he was hit.

His friends then took him to the hospital in a personal car, officers say.

The release says the man is still being treated at the hospital and he is in stable condition.

No one else was hurt during that shooting. Police say no suspect information is available.

Detectives add there are no indications that the two shootings are related. Police say they’re continuing to investigate both incidents.

Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS