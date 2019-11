CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said two people were shot Friday night on the west side of town. It happened outside of Black Hawk near the corner of Kenwood and Springfield Avenue.

No word on their conditions.

This story is developing.

This is the same area where two people were seriously hurt in a fight outside the Black Hawk liquor store in September. A car ran over them after the fight. It was all captured on video and posted to social media.