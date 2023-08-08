JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest in Jacksonville after an armed robbery on Monday that resulted in both himself and a victim going to the hospital.

Police officials said the robbery happened in the area of Dunlap Court and College Avenue. When officers arrived, they spotted 53-year-old Edward Flowers fleeing the area. Flowers, officials said, pointed what appeared to be a gun at officers before entering an apartment building two blocks west on College Avenue.

The Jacksonville Police Special Response Team responded along with regular officers from Jacksonville and deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Flowers was later taken into custody by the Special Response Team.

Flowers and the victim of the robbery were both taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. They are expected to be ok.

Flowers will be charged with aggravated battery and aggravated robbery once he is released from the hospital, Jacksonville Police said.