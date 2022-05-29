EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt on Saturday and one of them was ticketed when their cars collided on Interstate 70.

The crash happened at Milepost 85 at approximately 2:36 a.m. From their preliminary investigation, state troopers determined that, for unknown reasons, a car driven by 21-year-old Braden Doxey of Greenwood, Ind. hit a car driven by 44-year-old Jill Yager Gorz of Columbus, Ohio.

Doxey and Yager Gorz were taken to the hospital with injuries, but are expected to be ok. Yager Gorz’s passenger, 43-year-old Lucas Gorz, also of Columbus, was not hurt.

Doxey was ticketed for failing to reduced speed to avoid a crash, improper lane usage and for failing to wear a seatbelt.