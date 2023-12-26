DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are investigating a two-person shooting that left a 17-year-old and 20-year-old hurt on Saturday.

Just after 12:35 a.m., the Decatur Police Department went to Decatur Memorial Hospital in response to an incoming 20-year-old gunshot victim. The victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Less than 10 minutes later, officers responded to the area of East Main Street and South Calhoun Street for reports of another gunshot victim. There, police found a 17-year-old boy with a severe gunshot wound to the head. He was transported by ambulance to Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Police said initial information suggests both victims were associates and were together before being shot near East Main and South Calhoun Streets. A portion of the area was closed to preserve evidence and to process the crime scene. Authorities found shell casings near East Main Street. Meanwhile, police set out to find witnesses and evidence within the neighborhood.

The Decatur Police Department urges anyone with more details or video footage of this incident to call them at 217-424-2734, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-423-8477.

Officials said this investigation is ongoing.