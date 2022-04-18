DANVILLE, Ill. — Two people were hurt over the weekend after they led police officers on a high-speed chase through Danville.

Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Danville officers spotted a silver Chevrolet Impala driving 100 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone on Gilbert Street near the interchange with Interstate 74. The car matched an earlier description from the Westville Police Department of a car driving at a similar speed toward Danville on Route 1.

Officers attempted to pull the Impala over, but were unable to get close enough due to the its speed. They pursued the Impala to the area of Robinson and Columbia Streets, where it crashed into two parked, unoccupied cars.

Danville Police said the driver of the Impala was a 23-year-old man and the passenger was a 20-year-old woman, both of whom are from Danville. They were ejected from their car in the crash and were taken to the hospital; they are in stable condition. Due to their injuries, neither have been formally arrested yet.

Officers investigating the crash site found a gun, ammunition and open alcohol containers. The investigation is still open and anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.

The case will be turned over to the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office for review of formal charges once the investigation is complete.