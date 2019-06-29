Two hurt after early morning shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men were hurt after shots were fired early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:45 a.m., in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane. They later learned two men went to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police talked to a 29-year-old man who had been shot in his lower back. He said he was outside a party in that area, heard gunshots, and tried to run away before he was hit by gunfire.

The other victim was a 27-year-old man who had been shot several times in his legs and chest. He refused to give a statement to police.

Police are still investigating this case. If you have any information, call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.