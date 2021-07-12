Two hurt after car hits motorcycle

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers say two people were hospitalized Sunday afternoon after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car.

A press release from Illinois State Police says it happened around 2:40 p.m. Sunday on Illinois Route 138 at East Spruce Street in Benld.

Police say 20-year-old Briana L. Kuhlman, of Gillespie, was driving a silver 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix north on Route 138 when she failed to yield while making a left turn.

The release says Delmar L. VanHuss, 57, was driving a black 1998 Harley Davidson HL1200C had entered the southbound lanes of Route 138, and was hit by the Grand Prix.

Katherine D. McCoig, 54, was a passenger on VanHuss’s motorcycle. Both occupants are from Benld. She and VanHuss were flown to an area hospital for treatment.

Troopers say McCoig may not survive her injuries, and VanHuss is expected to survive.

Kuhlman was not hurt, police say. Troopers cited her for failure to yield while turning left, failure to slow down to avoid a crash, and not wearing a seatbelt while driving, according to the release.