Two homes hit by gunfire Wednesday evening

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Decatur are investigating after two houses were shot Wednesday evening.

A police lieutenant says it happened at 5:21 p.m. near Church and Division streets.

Dispatchers say they were first told someone had been shot — however, police say they found no gunshot victims at the scene. They add no victims have arrived at city hospitals.

Officers say they did find two houses that were hit by gunfire. Investigators say shots were apparently fired out of a maroon Ford Taurus, which fled west on Johnson Avenue from Church Street.

The lieutenant says a blue-ish minivan might have been involved, adding that both cars may have been shooting at each other.

Detectives say a shell casing was found near West Sawyer and North Union Street. That’s one block west and one block north of Church and Johnson streets.

No further information was immediately available.