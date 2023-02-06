NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several people are displaced from their Neoga homes after they caught fire Monday morning.

Neoga Fire and EMS were called to a home at 4:22 a.m. but learned enroute that the fire had spread to a second home and a detached garage. Firefighters from Sigel and the Wabash Fire Protection District were subsequently called in to assist.

Upon arrival, Neoga firefighters deployed multiple hose lines while Sigel firefighters provided an engine and several more hose lines. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately four hours.

Photo courtesy of the Neoga Fire Protection District’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of the Neoga Fire Protection District’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of the Neoga Fire Protection District’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of the Neoga Fire Protection District’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of the Neoga Fire Protection District’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of the Neoga Fire Protection District’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of the Neoga Fire Protection District’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of the Neoga Fire Protection District’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of the Neoga Fire Protection District’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of the Neoga Fire Protection District’s Facebook page

The occupants of the homes are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire, meanwhile, is under investigation.