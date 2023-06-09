CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two homes in Champaign County were severely damaged overnight after they caught fire within two hours of each other.

The first fire happened at a mobile home in Mahomet. Officials with the Cornbelt Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that firefighters arrived on Carroll Street around 10:20 p.m. to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said firefighters were on the scene within minutes of the alarm and deployed several hoses. They were able to bring the fire under control and protect nearby homes, but the mobile home was largely destroyed.

Cornbelt Fire was assisted on the scene by Sangamon Valley Fire, Seymour Fire, Arrow Ambulance, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Mahomet Police, METCAD and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Courtesy: Cornbelt Fire Facebook page

Courtesy: Cornbelt Fire Facebook page

Courtesy: Cornbelt Fire Facebook page



Courtesy: Cornbelt Fire Facebook page

The second fire happened just after midnight in Champaign. Officials said firefighters were dispatched to the area Winchester and Southmoor Drives around 12:10 a.m. for a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the occupants outside as smoke and flames were coming from the house.

Officials said that firefighters deployed multiple hoses and were able to extinguish the fire in quick order. No one was hurt, but the occupants will be displaced as a result of the damage.

The fire was determined to be accidental, started by discarded smoking materials outside the front of the home. Firefighters left the scene around 1:30 a.m.

The Champaign Fire Department took the opportunity to remind homeowners to have a working smoke detector in their homes and to have an escape plan in the event of a fire.