Two high schools put pause on activities after uptick in COVID-19 cases

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Champaign County high schools are putting a pause on sports.

Both Unity High School and Rantoul Township High School officials said they have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases within their schools, causing the temporary change.

In a letter to families, Rantoul Township High School Athletic Director Travis Flesner said after the week, they will evaluate current COVID-19 cases and those in quarantine. “The precaution that we have decided to take as a n administrative team will give us a better opportunity to get our athletes competing sooner than later,” Flesner stated.

An update on Rantoul’s programs will be given no later than March 23.

“As of now, school will be in session on Tuesday, March 23rd as an in-person learning day for the purple group of students. We are only putting sports on hold at this time,” said Flesner.

At Unity High School, Unit 7 Superintendent Andrew Larson said, “At this time, we have seen an uptick in the number of positive cases in the high school. Whether your child is a full time student or in extra-curricular programs as we transition from winter sports to fall sports there is a very good chance that your child could have been a close contact.”

Now, the high school has put a pause on all activities during their spring break, which is this week. Families are encouraged to monitor their children closely during break and consider getting them tested prior to returning to class on March 22.

“We are cleaning and disinfecting the building during spring break,” said Larson. “We will resume some activities the weekend of the 20th of March.” If additionally measures need to be taken, Larson said families will be updated as they become available.