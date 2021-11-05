Two groups promote women-owned businesses

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Two groups are teaming up to promote women-owned businesses for the holiday season.

Visit Champaign County is working with “Miss Market.” Miss Market helps people find and shop from companies run by women. They’ve compiled a list of 60 businesses in Champaign County and want to add more. Organizers say it’s important to highlight these places because of the benefits they can bring to the community.

Terri Reifsteck with Visit Champaign County said, “Women-owned businesses are more apt to donate back to the community and be more involved, helping those businesses flourish in our community is really important for the future of women-owned businesses.”



If you’d like to see a full list of businesses you can visit their website.