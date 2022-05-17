SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two firefighters were hurt on Tuesday while responding to a fire that involved the largest response by the Springfield Fire Department in several years.

More than 40 firefighters responded to the Country Place neighborhood when a fire broke out in a garage and then spread to three townhouses. Firefighters arrived around 3:25 p.m. just as the fire jumped from the garage to one of the townhouses. The fire continued to spread through the townhouses’ common attic space.

Chief Brandon Blough said fighting the fire was hampered by the narrow streets, limited water supply and warm temperatures. Although the fire was eventually extinguished around 4:40 p.m., the three townhouses were severely damaged and are possibly total losses.

Two firefighters were hurt battling the blaze and at least one pet was killed. There is no word on the firefighters’ conditions. None of the townhouses’ occupants were hurt, but they were displaced because of the damage.

A total of nine engine companies, two truck companies, two battalion chiefs, four staff chiefs, a safety officer and multiple fire investigators responded to the fire. Those investigators are investigating the cause of the blaze.