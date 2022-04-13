DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Fire officials said two firefighters were hurt after a house fire on Wednesday morning.

The house is near West Seminary and Chandler streets. Crews arrived on-scene around 9 a.m.. A man and his dog had left the house to go on a walk. When they got back, the house was on fire, according to officials.

While firefighters were battling the flames, the roof collapsed. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.