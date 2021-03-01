Two facing weapons charges after weekend arrests

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men are facing charges after police arrested them on separate weapons charges over the weekend.
Raekwon Shell, 22, of Springfield was taken into custody on Saturday for possession of a weapon without a FOID card and unlawful use of a weapon. Police said they responded to a disturbance at the parking lot of Strike n Spare on West Lawrence Avenue around 10:50 p.m. One person left the area when police arrived, but they found Shell with a loaded gun in his vehicle.
On Sunday, police arrested Tucker Caine, 24, of Jerome for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a weapon without a FOID card. Police said they stopped his vehicle after 1 p.m. in the 300 block of South Livingston Street. They found a loaded handgun during a search.
Both men have been released on bond.