Two facing weapons charges after weekend arrests

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men are facing charges after police arrested them on separate weapons charges over the weekend.

Raekwon Shell

Raekwon Shell, 22, of Springfield was taken into custody on Saturday for possession of a weapon without a FOID card and unlawful use of a weapon. Police said they responded to a disturbance at the parking lot of Strike n Spare on West Lawrence Avenue around 10:50 p.m. One person left the area when police arrived, but they found Shell with a loaded gun in his vehicle.

Tucker Caine

On Sunday, police arrested Tucker Caine, 24, of Jerome for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a weapon without a FOID card. Police said they stopped his vehicle after 1 p.m. in the 300 block of South Livingston Street. They found a loaded handgun during a search.

Both men have been released on bond.