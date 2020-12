WELDON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people in central Illinois are facing fraud charges for stealing from a business in Weldon.

Jeffrey Gibbs and Kara Wilkey are charged with stealing $2 million from Clinton Marina. An indictment says they misled lenders and customers and kept money for themselves, instead of paying boat sellers and repaying lenders.

The charges claim this happened between 2016 and 2020. The case is being heard in Peoria’s federal court.