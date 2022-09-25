CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several events across Central Illinois honored Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend.

The Centro for Hispanic and Immigrant Community (CHICO) held their event at Fairview Park in Decatur. The event included music, dancing, food, face painting, balloon animals, and games for the whole family.

“I wanted to be engaged around my people,” CHICO member Elizabeth Rivera said. “So finding all these different community members and just finding visibility has been really important to me.”

The second Hispanic heritage related event was a clinic held at Carle Hospital in Champaign.

Campana De Salud partnered with the Illinois Extension Integrated Health Disparities programs and Carle Illinois College of Medicine. They provided health care for those having difficulty with insurance, native Spanish speakers and undocumented immigrants.

During the clinic, providers were able to give lipid and glucose checks as well as private physician consults with Spanish speaking physicians.

“I’m passionate about health,” Carle student Kellie Mullany said. “I want everyone to have equal opportunities and so I am trying to work hard to advocate for that as much as possible.”

The group hopes to host the clinic annually.