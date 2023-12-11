DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two dogs died on Sunday in a Decatur house fire that the fire department said is being investigated as arson.

The fire happened on Megan Drive near Main Street at 4 p.m. Department officials said arriving firefighters found smoke coming from the roof and heavy smoke when they forced the front door open. Two separate teams of firefighters ran hoses into the home while searching for victims. No people were found, but two dogs were. Resuscitation efforts on the dogs were not successful.

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes. Firefighters discovered that the utilities had been shut off and there were no working smoke detectors in the house.

With arson suspected as the cause of the fire, the Decatur Fire Department notified the Decatur Police Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The fire is under investigation.