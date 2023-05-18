DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are displaced from their Decatur home following a fire Wednesday evening.

Decatur Fire officials said the fire happened at 903 East Harrison Avenue at around 5 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched concerning a smell of smoke and they found a working fire when they arrived.

Three engines and two ladder trucks were ultimately called to the scene, a total of 18 fire personnel. Officials said the engine companies deployed a hose line for attack and shut off the house’s gas supply while the ladder companies vented the roof. The fire was brought under control by 5:35 p.m.

The occupants were able to escape thanks to working smoke detectors alerting them of the danger, officials said, and no one was hurt. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

The fire was determined to be an accident caused by smoking material.