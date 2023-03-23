CHAMPAIGN, Il. (WCIA) – Fire crews were up early this morning to take down a house fire in Champaign. It happened on Ashley Lane near Peach Street.

Crews responded around 1:30 A.M.

Our reporter on scene spoke with members of the Champaign Fire Department. They tell us that the flames started in the garage and made its way into the home.

When firefighters arrived, they found two occupants of the home standing outside.

They did not have any injuries, but the fire department’s public information officer told us that they will be displaced due to the damages of the home.

How that fire started is still under investigation.

This is a developing story