SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed.

Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.