Two Decatur Memorial Hospital pharmacists fired for misuse of COVID-19 vaccine

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two pharmacists were fired from Decatur Memorial Hospital after two incidents involving misuse of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a written statement, Illinois Department of Public Health officials said doses of the vaccine were diverted by a DMH pharmacist to people who were not eligible at the time to get the vaccine.

Cathy Strukely, Memorial Health System Communications, said they became aware of these incidents in January. “After an internal investigation, MHS contacted federal, state and local agencies to self-report this issue. We determined there was no issue of safety or loss of efficacy with the vaccinations,” said Strukely.

Officials did not comment on the second pharmacist involved in these incidents. Strukely only said the two involved are no longer employed by Memorial Health System.