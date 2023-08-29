DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two firefighters were hurt Monday evening while battling a three-alarm fire at the ADM complex in Decatur, officials announced.

The Decatur Fire Department said it dispatched 10 trucks, including seven engines, and a total of 38 firefighters to an industrial structure at the plant that contained processing tanks. ADM officials said it was the feed house of the corn processing plant; when firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from one tank and flames spreading to other tanks.

Officials said that “large attack lines” were deployed to prevent the fire from spreading while ADM employees also worked to contain the flames, injecting steam and water into the processing tanks. Firefighters were on the scene for over 12 hours to bring the fire completely under control.

Two firefighters had to be taken to the hospital during the fire, officials said. One was treated and released while the other was admitted as a patient for observation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.