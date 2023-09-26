DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two weeks after an explosion at the ADM East Plant in Decatur, two workers are still in the hospital, an ADM spokesperson said.

Eight employees were hurt in the Sept. 10 blast. Spokesperson Dane Lisser said that since then, six heave been released from the hospital.

“We continue to prioritize outreach and support to our injured colleagues and their families as they recover,” Lisser said.

He added that corn deliveries and normal operations resumed at the East Plant last week. They are on track to restart the majority of protein production at the East Plant in the coming weeks.

The explosion is still under investigation.