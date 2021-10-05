Two dead in separate motorcycle accidents

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are dead after they were involved in separate motorcycle crashes Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning.

The first crash happened at approximately 4:18 p.m. on Monday between Matoon and Charleston.

According to the Illinois State Police, a 67-year-old motorcyclist from Matoon was hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of Route 16 and County Road 1200 E. The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene while the truck driver – 71-year-old Forest Rout – was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist failed to yield to Rout and entered the intersection, at which point he was hit by Rout’s truck.

The second crash happened at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday on Madison Avenue in Charleston.

According to the Coles County Sheriff’s Department, 43-year-old Paul Rosser of Paris, Ill. was driving on Madison Ave. at high speed when he failed to turn a curve at 3rd Street. Rosser left the roadway briefly before reentering Madison Ave. against traffic. He then hit a parked car on the south side of the road.

Rosser was transported to Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.