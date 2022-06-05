DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have died after a pair of shootings in Decatur early Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened at 2:03 a.m. in an apartment building at 333 East Center Street. Officers arrived at that location for a report of multiple shots being fired and found two people had been shot. One of them, a 20-year-old man from Decatur, did not survive. The other, a 17-year-old juvenile, was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but is expected to be ok.

Detectives found multiple shell casings and guns inside the apartment building and their investigation established probable cause to make an arrest. 18-year-old Kaderius Wright-Jarrett of Decatur was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Wright-Jarrett had been previously released on bond on another charge of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon in a separate case.

The second shooting of the morning happened at 4:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of East Condit Street. Officers responding to another report of shots-fired found a 43-year-old Decatur man with gunshot wounds; he was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives canvassed the neighborhood for evidence and interviewed witnesses, but no arrests have been made in connection to this shooting.

Decatur Police believe these shootings are not related to each other.

Anyone with information about either shooting is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.