MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Friday.

State Troopers said the crash at Milepost 151 in McLean County just before 4 p.m. on Friday. The crash shut down the highway for almost eight hours while first responders were on the scene tending to victims and investigating the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and another person was airlifted to the hospital; they also died of their injuries. Three other people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder identified the person who died at the scene of the crash as Kimberly J. Grey, 65 of Earlville. Yoder said the results of Grey’s autopsy indicated that the cause of her death was craniocerebral injuries she sustained when her SUV was hit by a semi-truck. Toxicology testing on grey is still pending.

Yoder has yet to release the identity of the second person who died in the crash.

The crash and deaths remain under investigation by Yoder’s office and the Illinois State Police