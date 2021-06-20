Two dead in city crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Decatur responded to a fatal wreck Saturday morning.

A press release Saturday from the Decatur Police Department says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East U.S. Route 36.

Investigators say a blue Dodge Charge was stopped in the right eastbound lane on the bridge. The driver told police his car ran out of gas.

Police say a blue Chrysler 200 was going east in the right eastbound lane and swerved to the left to avoid hitting the Dodge. Officers say the Chrysler lost control and went into oncoming traffic.

The release says a black Toyota Tundra was going west on Route 36 and was hit head-on by the blue Chrysler.

Officers say a 30-year-old woman was driving the Chrysler and she was pronounced dead at the scene. They add a 61-year-old man was driving the black Toyota, and he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Lastly, police say a 55-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Toyota, died at the scene.

The press release says the driver of the Chrysler and front seat passenger of the Toyota were not wearing their seat belts.

This collision is being investigated by the Decatur Police Department Fatal Accident Investigation Team.

